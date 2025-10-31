<p>Bengaluru: Facing criticism over the growing number of garbage blackspots, the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) has decided to continue its controversial “garbage-dumping” drive once a month.</p>.<p>Officials said the extended interval was necessary as the drive targets only households that, despite having door-to-door collection, continue dumping waste in public places.</p>.<p>"We initially planned it for just one day, but our staff and marshals shared positive feedback from the ground. Hence, we will conduct it once a month going forward. During the next drive, we plan to target commercial establishments, including meat shops,” said Karee Gowda, Chief Executive Officer of BSWML.</p>.BSWML to ‘return’ garbage to homes of habitual litterbugs.<p>A marshal who took part in the drive said the initiative had a human touch. “Some residents do not treat garbage workers as humans. When waste is dumped in public spaces, it becomes hard to clear. There is dignity when waste is handed over properly,” he said, adding that the same workers use their hands to eat food.</p>.<p><strong>How are houses identified?</strong></p>.<p>Officials said marshals monitoring solid waste management activities keep a close watch on blackspot areas.</p>.<p>When residents are caught dumping garbage, marshals trace them to their homes and mark repeat offenders. Only such households are selected for the garbage-dumping exercise.</p>.<p>However, an officer admitted that some houses may have been listed even if they dumped waste only once or twice. He also acknowledged that those who dispose of garbage from vehicles or areas not under surveillance might escape detection.</p>.<p>Officials maintained that the initiative is part of a larger enforcement drive to assess garbage contractors, who are paid around Rs 50 crore a month to maintain cleanliness. If waste collection frequency remains poor, the BSWML plans to deduct payments based on complaints received.</p>