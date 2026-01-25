<p class="bodytext">The final electoral roll for Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections will be released on March 30, according to a circular by the State Election Commission.</p>.<p class="bodytext">While releasing the draft electoral roll last week, the commission had opined that the final electoral rolls could be published by mid-March.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The commission, in a detailed timetable, asked the officials to complete the door-to-door verification by January 31. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The draft electoral rolls include 4,569,193 men, 4,320,583 women and 1,635 voters from other categories.</p>.<p class="bodytext">GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, on Saturday, instructed officials to prepare the voter list as per the directions of the State Election Commission and in a transparent manner.</p>.Against Congress–BJP might, smaller parties test alliance idea in GBA polls.<p class="bodytext">“The officials concerned in each city corporation must personally inspect the ward boundaries and ensure that there is no confusion regarding boundaries. Voter list preparation process must be carried out lawfully and transparently,” he said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He further instructed that electoral registration officers must dedicate 2–3 hours every day exclusively to election-related work. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Special Commissioner (Elections) Ramachandran also instructed officials to expedite the work of mapping the 2002 voter list with the 2025 voter list.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“While receiving claims and objections related to the voter list, Forms 6, 7, and 8 must be properly processed. Observers, appointed by the State Election Commission for the GBA elections, must perform their duties efficiently,” he said.</p>