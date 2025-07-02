<p>Bengaluru: GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao on Tuesday instructed officials to allot shops at Vijayanagar Palike Bazaar through e-auction.</p>.<p>After inspecting ongoing works, Rao said 79 shops will be available in the air-conditioned Palike Bazaar. He also instructed officials to strictly regulate unauthorised commercial activity around Palike Bazaar and directed that a revenue officer be appointed exclusively to monitor the premises.</p>.<p>Rao said the Srirampuram Maternity Hospital will be rebuilt with 'Brand Bengaluru' funds.</p>.GBA chief M Maheshwar Rao defends sweeping machine plan; promises transparency in tendering.<p>“Currently, the Srirampuram Maternity Hospital is a single-storey, old structure with 30 beds, handling at least four deliveries and 200–300 outpatients daily. Under the 'Brand Bengaluru' project, the old building will be demolished and replaced with a four-storey, 50-bed facility,” he said.</p>.<p>The Mudalapalya Maternity Hospital will also be upgraded from 12 to 30 beds. Rao also inspected the Indira Canteen and kitchen near Deepanjali Nagar and instructed staff to maintain strict cleanliness.</p>.<p>Rao asked officials to expedite development of entry and exit points on the Outer Ring Road and repair the road from Ayyappa Underpass to Madiwala police station.</p>