GBA to make way for 500 new leaders in the city: DK Shivakumar

<p>Bengaluru: Hailing the constitution of the Greater Bengaluru Authority as a historic move, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that this would give rise to 500 new leaders in the city, hinting that Bengaluru could be divided into close to 500 wards. </p>.<p>"Every corporation can be divided into a maximum of 150 wards. If we consider that each corporation will have 100 wards on an average, this will make way to groom 500 new leaders. Of these, 50% will be women," Shivakumar said.</p>.<p>With five corporations, the government has also increased the number of divisions in the city from 27 to 50 and number of sub-divisions from 75 to 150.</p>.<p>He added that the GBA would work in accordance with the 74th Amendment of the Constitution. </p>.<p>He also opined that the new governance structure will be citizen friendly and will help decentralise administration.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Each corporation to have an office with unique architecture</span><br /><br />All the five corporations in the city will have a dedicated office and the architecture of each of these offices would be similar. The groundbreaking ceremony for these buildings will be held on November 1, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said. </p>.<p>He added that the government intends to have a unique architecture for the corporation offices and has announced a Rs 5 lakh reward for those who submit the best design.</p>.<p>That apart, the government is also planning a new logo for the GBA and has invited suggestions from the public. The name board at the BBMP head office was changed as Greater Bengaluru Authority. </p>.<p><span class="bold">Leaders residing in Bengaluru made members of GBA</span></p>.<p>Speaking about the addition of Yathindra Siddaramaiah and Nazeer Ahmed as members of GBA, DyCM DK Shivakumar said that all the MPs, MLAs, and MLCs who are residing in the Greater Bengaluru area or have been elected from here have been added to the GBA. </p>.<p>"Maybe Yathindra has a vote here. I don't know," he said.</p>