<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will conduct a detailed survey to assess building a road in the buffer zone of Bellandur Lake to ease traffic congestion.</p>.<p>GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao has directed officials to submit a report soon.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, Rao and senior officials from the Bengaluru East and South corporations inspected ongoing projects in various areas.</p>.<p>"To mitigate congestion along the Bellandur Lake bund road, a stretch of about 1 km long and 24 metres wide is being developed. Once completed, it is expected to substantially reduce congestion in the area,” he said, adding that similar solutions are planned for buffer zones in other areas.</p>.Karnataka govt passes Bill to include Sudha Murty and other MPs in GBA.<p>He said the GBA would build a 1.4-km buffer road as an alternative to Wind Tunnel Road by acquiring HAL land. “Tenders have been invited, and a proposal is being submitted for government approval. Officials have been instructed to commence work at the earliest,” he said.</p>.<p>Rao also inspected construction of the 2.6-km buffer road from the Ejipura Inner Ring Road to Sarjapur Outer Ring Road. “As defence land is adjacent to the buffer road, an RCC retaining wall has been built along that stretch,” he said.</p>.<p>The Ejipura–Sarjapur buffer road is 24 metres wide and is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 44 crore. “Upon completion, it will enable direct connectivity between Ejipura and Sarjapur Road, significantly reducing congestion in this corridor,” he said.</p>.<p>East City Corporation Commissioner Ramesh DS, Additional Commissioner Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar, B-SMILE Technical Director BS Prahalad, and Chief Engineer M Lokesh were present during the inspection.</p>