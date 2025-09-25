GBA's five corporations intensify pothole-filling efforts in Bengaluru ahead of October 31 deadline

<p>Bengaluru: Under pressure to meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s October 31 deadline, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>’s five new corporations have stepped up pothole-filling across the city.</p>.<p>Officials aim to ensure “motorable roads” within a month.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, pothole-filling was carried out on Gear School Road, Balagere, Veerannapalya, Nagaenahalli Dinne Main Road, Chamarajpet, Vasanth Nagar, Mathikere, Mysuru Road, Begur, and Uttarahalli Main Road. Critics said that the temporary fixes may not last long.</p>.Ward boundaries fixed for Greater Bengaluru Authority's five corporations.<p>In the Bengaluru City Central Corporation, engineers resurfaced stretches such as St John’s Church Road, KR Circle, Race Course Road, Chalukya Circle, Mission Road, Marigowda Road, and JC Road. The works were possible as the now-dissolved BBMP had already completed tendering formalities under the Rs 694-crore action plan.</p>.<p>Corporations have a long list of pending stretches to repair in the coming month, including Hosa Road, Borewell Road, Holiday Village Road in Kanakapura, Varthur–Panathur Road, Somsundarpalya Road, stretches around Cubbon Park, Harlur–Kudlu Road, Sarjapur Road, Babusapalya Road, and service roads of the Outer Ring Road.</p>.<p>Some corporations are waiting for the rains to stop, while others said the damaged stretches need more than asphalting and require comprehensive repairs, including long-neglected side drains.</p>