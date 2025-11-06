<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru ranks third among the country's most generous cities, with philanthropists contributing over Rs 1,588 crore this year. Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani tops the list in Bengaluru with Rs 365 crore donation, according to EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2025.</p><p>Naghma Mulla, CEO, EdelGive Foundation, told DH that Bengaluru serves as the tech capital of the nation, and it is no surprise that their approach to Philanthropy is a natural extension of how they approach their businesses, with innovation, strategy, focus and a problem-solving mindset.</p>.Jilted in love, techie sent hoax bomb threats to Bengaluru and Chennai schools to take revenge; held.<p>"Over the last century and more, we have seen people of wealth and resources give generously in the hopes of supporting a growing nation, and these philanthropists from Bengaluru are no different," Naghma Mulla said. Mumbai tops with Rs 2,649 crore donation, followed by New Delhi at Rs 3,266 crore. Ranjan Pai and family of Manipal Foundation donated Rs 160 crore, and Azim Premji and family donated Rs 147 crore.</p><p>With a donation of Rs 204 crore, Rohini Nilekani, 66, is the most generous woman on the list, followed by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who donated Rs 83 crore. Nikhil Kamath, 39, of Zerodha, is the youngest philanthropist for the fourth time in the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy list 2025. Through the Rainmatter Foundation, he directed a family contribution of Rs 147 crore. </p>