<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has deployed a sophisticated, geo-tagging e-attendance feature within its existing Astram mobile application to enhance on-spot presence and accountability of its police personnel across the city's network of junctions.</p>.<p>This move replaces older, less reliable biometric systems with a real-time, AI-driven verification mechanism linked directly to a personnel's Aadhaar identity.</p>.<p>The system mandates that personnel use their smartphones to clock in for their shifts. The process requires them to take a time stamped, geo-tagged selfie that is instantly cross referenced with their Aadhaar photograph using an AI tool, ensuring both unique identity and precise location.</p>.<p>The critical enforcement element is geofencing. This feature ensures the check-in is valid only if the officer is physically present within a tight, designated radius of 50 square meters of their assigned junctions.</p>.<p>Karthik Reddy, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), pointed to DH the need for the technological addition. "The problem is we have over 1,000 junctions and two shifts, from 7 am to 2 pm and 2 pm to 10 pm. There was no mechanism to effectively monitor to confirm if the assigned personnel were on the spot," Reddy told <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p>The officer confirmed the Astram feature allows the department to monitor movement of the personnel within their assigned junction at any given time.</p>.<p>The system enforces strict reporting timelines: For the morning shift, the reporting window is 7 am to 7.15 am. Personnel reporting between 7.15 am and 7.30 am is marked as late, while any check-in after 7.30 am results in an automatic absence mark.</p>.<p>The traffic police chief says the results of the system are evident. With an average of 800 to 1,000 junction points assigned daily, the implementation of e-attendance has curbed habitual absenteeism, which had been a persistent operational issue and complaint faced by the BTP.</p>.<p>The department now registers a significantly lower figure, receiving only one to three absentees per day. Also, the AI-powered monitoring provides real-time alerts to department heads regarding any pattern of late arrivals or early departures, ensuring transparency and reducing malpractices on the ground.</p>