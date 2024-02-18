Get HSRP for your vehicle not later than May 31 

Bengaluru: The state government has extended the deadline for the installation of high-security registration plates (HSRPs) in vehicles by two-and-a-half months, to May 31, 2024. The previous deadline was February 17.
On August 18, 2023, the Transport Department mandated the installation of HSRPs in all two- and three-wheelers, light motor vehicles, passenger cars, heavy and commercial vehicles, trailers, tractors, etc, that were registered before April 1, 2019. It set a three-month deadline, which expired on November 17. The department extended the deadline by three months, which ended on February 17.
With only 15 lakh vehicles installing the HSRPs, the department has extended the deadline once again. Records show that around two crore vehicles were registered in Karnataka before April 1, 2019.
Vehicle owners who do not get the HSRPs within the stipulated deadline may have to pay a fine or face other penal action.
Citizens can call 9449863429/9449863426 between 10 am and 5.30 am if they face any problem in getting the HSRP online. They can visit https://transprot.karnataka. gov. or www.siam.in to furnish details for HSRP registration. They should also confirm the date of HSRP fitting, and name and address of the vehicle dealer. HSRPs are valid only if they are fitted through the said websites. HSRP plates fitted through any other website will be treated as unauthorised, AM Yogesh, Commissioner for Transport and Road Safety, said in a statement.
The HSRP requirement is aimed at identifying all vehicles plying on roads, reducing vehicle-borne crimes, and preventing, tampering with or counterfeiting of number plates.
An HSRP is an aluminum plate with a hot-stamped chromium-based hologram embossed with the Ashoka Chakra and a laser-engraved 12-digit alphanumeric permanent identification number linked to vehicle details on the Vahan portal.
The HSRP is affixed at the front and the back with two snap rivets that cannot be removed or reused.