Revanth Reddy accuses BRS, BJP of maintaining 'bond', stalling developments in Telangana

He charged that the BJP MPs are canvassing in Jubilee Hills without asking for funds from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for development of Telangana.
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 04:43 IST
Published 01 November 2025, 04:43 IST
