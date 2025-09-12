Bengaluru: Girl's family thrashes bus driver in public for molesting her

<p>Bengaluru: The driver of a private bus was beaten up by the relatives of a minor girl after he allegedly molested her. </p>.<p>The police said the girl, travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, had handed her phone to the driver for charging. When she later asked for it back, he allegedly demanded a kiss in return and misbehaved with her. She informed her family over the phone. </p>.TCS board approves up to Rs 16k-cr share buyback plan.<p>As the bus neared Bengaluru on Thursday morning, her relatives intercepted it near Chalukya Circle, dragged the driver out, stripped him half-naked and thrashed him in public. Local residents gathered at the spot before the police arrived and took him to the station in an auto. </p>.<p>The Halasuru Gate police have arrested the suspect based on a complaint filed by the girl’s family. </p>