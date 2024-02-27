Girls outshine boys in RGUHS medal tally; convocation today

Bengaluru: Girl students have outshined boys by winning 70 of the 88 gold medals to be presented at the 26th convocation of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) to be held on Tuesday.
A hundred gold medals were shared by 88 students. The overall pass percentage this year is 82.43, down from last year’s 84 per cent. As many as 52,650 students will receive their degrees.
They include 17 PhDs, 156 degrees in super-specialty courses, 7,815 in postgraduate courses, 7 in postgraduate diploma courses, 122 in fellowship courses, 8 in certificate courses and 44,525 in undergraduate courses.
At the convocation, the university will confer honorary doctorates on Dr G K Venkatesh, renowned urologist, Dr P M Biradar, dermatologist and Dr Pinky Bhatiya Topiwala, a physiotherapist from Madhya Pradesh.
Felentina James of KLE Society’s Institute of Nursing Sciences, Hubballi, who won five gold medals in BSc nursing, said she pursued the course as she was motivated by her sister, who studied the same course. She is currently teaching at Indian Red Cross Society.
Dr Prajna N of Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College of Ayurveda, Udupi, bagged four gold medals in AYUSH. She said she decided to study AYUSH as the course connects with the people.
Anarghya V Kulkarni, a student of B Pharm from Sonia Education Trust College of Pharmacy, Dharwad, won three gold medals.
Inspired by her parents who are teachers at the same college, Anarghya decided to take up pharmacy when she was in class 12. With the aim to pursue research, she joined MSc at the same college.
Madhura K from Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangaluru, has earned 2 gold medals.
She could not get through the government quota seat for MBBS in her first attempt, hence she joined engineering. Again, she wrote NEET and managed to get a government quota seat and has now emerged as one of the toppers in the university.
(Published 27 February 2024, 02:08 IST)