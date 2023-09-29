Global wildlife diversity focus of photo exhibition

A photography exhibition in the city is celebrating 50 years of tiger conservation and global wildlife diversity. It is titled ‘Encounters in the Wild 2.0’.
Nature enthusiast and former additional principal chief conservator of forests, Karnataka, M N Jayakumar, is showcasing 231 photographs which he has clicked over 20 years. These feature the Bengal tiger, African elephant, booted hummingbird, humpback whales, toucan barbet and more.
Each photograph is appended with a QR code, which visitors can scan for further information.
Ahead of the show, the state forest department held a photography contest on the topic ‘Biodiversity of Karnataka’. Forty of the best photo entries have also been put up for viewing.
On the sidelines of the exhibition, public talks by professionals in wildlife conservation, photography and filmmaking will be held every evening until October 6. Tigers of India, the wildlife in Africa and Antarctica, and the conservation story of the Asiatic lion are some topics that will be discussed
On October 4, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of the erstwhile Mysore royal family, will inaugurate a wildlife quiz competition for college students. On October 8, the last day of the exhibition, eight forest officers from Karnataka will be felicitated.
“I urge visitors to recognise the beauty of nature and the value of conservation in these times of environmental disaster,” said Jayakumar.
On view till October 8, 10 am to 7.30 pm, at Chitrakala Parishath, Kumarakrupa Road. Entry free.