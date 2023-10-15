Home
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Gold found stacked in pasta-making machine at Kempegowda International Airport

The officials found the rods of the pasta making machine suspicious and cut open them to find five small cylindrical rods of crude gold inside.
Last Updated 14 October 2023, 21:34 IST

Bengaluru: Customs officials at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) seized gold weighing 598 grams worth Rs 35.37 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Dubai on Saturday.

Bengaluru Customs stated that the passenger travelled in Indigo Airline and landed at the Bengaluru airport. He was allegedly carrying gold concealed in a pasta-making machine.

The machine was placed inside his checked-in baggage. The officials found the rods of the pasta making machine suspicious and cut open them to find five small cylindrical rods of crude gold inside. The gold has been seized by the customs sleuths.

(Published 14 October 2023, 21:34 IST)
BengaluruKempegowda International AirportCrime

