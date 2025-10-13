<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/mapmyindia-alleges-ola-copied-its-data-reverse-engineered-app-to-build-ola-maps-3127430">MapMyIndia </a>Director, Rahul Varma, has announced that the company's navigation app Mappls will now support live traffic signal time in Bengaluru, the first city in India.</p><p>Netizens were curious about what benefit this new real-time traffic light countdown feature would bring to app users. Varma noted that navigation users, particularly those in a hurry, will be able to know when the light will turn green at least 500M away from the signal. This valuable information can help users look for an alternative route to their destination.</p>.Atmanirbhar Bharat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah switches to Zoho Mail platform.<p>Another user was pleased with the new real-time traffic signal countdown feature and asked Varma to develop another value-added feature that would assist users with pothole alerts and help them avoid particular stretches of bad roads.</p><p>Varma noted that this feature, too, is available on the MappIs app.</p>.<p>By the way, Ather, another indigenous Electric Vehicle (EV) maker, has already introduced this particular feature in August.</p><p>Over the last few weeks, as part of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, central union ministers have been promoting indigenous applications and software platforms and urging citizens to shun foreign brands.</p><p>A couple of weeks ago, IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan shifted to Zoho's Arattai Messenger app. Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced switching to Zoho Mail for personal work and shared his email ID for citizens to write an email to his new ID-- amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in.</p>.<p>Last weekend, Vaishnaw praised the Indian navigation app Mappls, developed by Rohan Varma's May My India.</p>.Google launches Search Live feature in India, AI Mode now supports Kannada, and more local languages.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>