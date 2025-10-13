Menu
technology

MapMyIndia's Mappls app now offers real-time traffic signal countdown feature in Bengaluru

Mappls app also supports pothole alerts to help users avoid bad roads in cities.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 07:03 IST
Published 13 October 2025, 07:03 IST
Technology

