Government to host conclave on 'Brand Bengaluru'  

The state government is preparing to host what it calls a 'Brand Bengaluru' conclave to brainstorm ideas for the city's development.
The conclave is expected to assemble experts to put together citizens’ suggestions to evolve solutions.
BBMP Special Commissioner (Finance) Jayaram Raipura has been given the task of organising the conclave, likely to be hosted at the Vidhana Soudha’s banquet hall. Raipura will be assisted by six others.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had launched the 'Brand Bengaluru' campaign, which received over 70,000 suggestions from citizens. He formed seven committees across different categories like mobility, cleanliness, health, water, etc, to prepare a draft proposal by partnering with various organisations.
Though the plan generated interest, citizens attending workshops organised as part of the initiative were unhappy over the way they were conducted.
For instance, those attending the workshop on lakes accused officials of merely talking about what the government did instead of listening to their suggestions. They also did not speak about the BBMP’s plans.