Govt constitutes 75-member Greater Bengaluru Authority  

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Tuesday constituted the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), setting in motion the process of operationalising the new body that will co-ordinate between the five newly carved corporations.</p>.<p>The committee, headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has 75 members, including elected representatives and senior officials.</p>.<p>The panel includes 10 ministers, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Shobha Karandlaje, MPs, MLAs from Bengaluru, and MLCs. Mayors and commissioners of the five corporations will also be part of it, along with senior officials from departments such as the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority and Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services.</p>.Adequate security in place for Ganesha Chaturthi: Bengaluru Police Commissioner.<p>The name of the Chikkaballapur MP is missing from the list although the Yelahanka assembly segment, which falls under the Parliament constituency, comes within the BBMP limits.</p>.<p>As per the GBA Act, the chairperson must convene at least one meeting every three months. All matters before the authority will be decided by a majority vote.</p>.<p>The Act also permits formation of an executive committee to handle daily functions, headed by the minister in-charge of Bengaluru development. This committee is understood to hold greater financial and administrative powers.</p>.<p><strong>Second order</strong></p>.<p>In a separate order, the government posted senior IAS officer M Maheshwar Rao as GBA commissioner and member secretary. The BBMP will cease to exist in a week.</p>