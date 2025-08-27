Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Govt constitutes 75-member Greater Bengaluru Authority  

The committee, headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has 75 members, including elected representatives and senior officials.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 21:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2025, 21:43 IST
Bengaluru newsGBA

Follow us on :

Follow Us