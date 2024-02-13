Karnataka govt extends support for US consulate in Bengaluru

The state government will provide all support to the US in establishing a consulate in Bengaluru, Priyank M Kharge, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and IT/BT, said here on Monday.
The minister was speaking with delegates of a US Trade Mission to Karnataka and South India who are visiting major tier-1 and tier-2 South Indian cities from February 12 to 20.
He pointed out that a huge population of students and technology workers from the city visit the US on a regular basis, necessitating a consulate here for visa processing and other formalities.
Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd chairman Sharath Bachegowda reiterated support for the proposal and said the consulate would help the state’s IT and ITES industries, techies and students who now have to travel to Chennai or Hyderabad for their visa applications.
The trade mission which comprises senior representatives of 18 US universities will engage with Indian higher education institutions and students to form partnerships. It will also explore possibilities of cooperation in advancing technology innovation in manufacturing and allied sectors.
The mission will cover Bengaluru (February 12-13), Mangaluru and Manipal (February 14-15), Kochi (February 16-17) and Coimbatore (February 19-20).