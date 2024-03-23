Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on Friday launched the ‘Green Star’ challenge for hotels across the city.
Celebrating ‘World Water Day’ by installing aerators to taps at the Shangri-La Hotel in the city, BWSSB Chairman Ramprasath Manohar V said that the board had come up with five simple water-saving modules for the hotels.
“All the hotels that implement these five suggestions within 30 days will be given a green-star rating. Starting today, we will monitor the water consumption across the hotels. Once all the five suggestions are implemented, the hoteliers can let us know and our team will conduct an inspection before conferring them the green-star rating,” Manohar said.
BWSSB will also soon launch a green star challenge for apartment complexes in the city.
