Groundwater level plunging in Bengaluru Urban taluks

The groundwater levels in all five Taluks (Anekal, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South, Bengaluru East, and Yelahanka) under Bengaluru Urban district have gone down significantly owing to the poor rains, the recent report by the Minor Irrigation department has revealed. According to the data by the department, the groundwater levels have gone down by nearly 7.42 metres in Anekal, 7.31 metres in Yelahanka, 5.81 metres in Bengaluru East, and less than a metre in Bengaluru South and Bengaluru North. This was in comparison with the mean groundwater levels recorded over the last ten years.