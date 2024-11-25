Home
Gurugram firm to study feasibility of project to tackle OFC menace in Bengaluru

The consultant is expected to suggest solutions to the BBMP to tackle the menace of overhead cables, which have become a threat to pedestrians and motorists, and spoil the city's aesthetics.
DHNS
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 21:56 IST

Published 24 November 2024, 21:56 IST
