Gurugram firm to study feasibility of project to tackle OFC menace in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The BBMP has hired Gurugram-based Arthur D Little India Pvt Ltd to prepare a feasibility study and detailed project report for the implementation of the digital infrastructure utility corridor. </p>.<p>The civic body will pay Rs 1.73 crore for the services. </p>.BBMP tweaks budget to make space for new roadworks.<p>The consultant is expected to suggest solutions to the BBMP to tackle the menace of overhead cables, which have become a threat to pedestrians and motorists, and spoil the city's aesthetics. </p>.<p>As some of the roads designed under the TenderSURE model already have a separate duct for optical fibre cables, the BBMP has also planned to nudge the operators to use these facilities instead of hanging the cables all over. </p>