<p>Bengaluru: The Varthur police arrested a habitual drunkard for allegedly murdering his wife at their home in East Bengaluru, officials said on Friday.</p>.<p>The accused, Ravinder Singh, 34, a carpenter from Gorakhpur, lived in a rented house in Bommasandra with his wife Poonam Singh (30) and their two children, aged four and two.</p>.<p>The incident came to light on August 28 when Poonam's relative, Bijendra Singh, 40, found her body on a divan at Ravinder's house and alerted the police.</p>.<p>During questioning, Ravinder confessed to strangling his wife with a rope after an argument around 10 am.</p>.<p>"He was a habitual drunk and often fought with his wife. On the day of the incident, another quarrel led him to kill her," a police officer said.</p>.<p>Married in 2020, the couple had moved to Bengaluru for work.</p>.<p>Ravinder has been booked under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further probe is on.</p>