Habitual offender involved in several loan fraud, identity theft cases arrested by ED  

ED arrested Dilip on Monday under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), after which a Bengaluru court remanded him in ED custody for seven days.
DHNS
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 16:05 IST

Published 20 November 2024, 16:05 IST
