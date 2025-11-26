Halt Bengaluru tunnel road project, citizens' group urges govt   

<p>Bengaluru: Save Bangalore Committee, a citizens' organisation, is set to host a people's convention to discuss the state government's twin tunnel road project.</p>.<p>The committee has called for the project to be stalled, citing mobility and environmental concerns.</p>.<p>The organisation hosted a press conference on Monday to raise concerns regarding the project. The 17-km project, proposed as a solution for the city's traffic woes, is likely to worsen the situation, the organisation believes.</p>.<p>The success of Namma Metro and the efforts of the BMTC prove that the solution for improving the city's traffic problems lies in enhancing and promoting public transport, said Shashikumar G, convener of the organisation.</p>.Bengaluru: Lorry driver dies after 12-wheeler plunges into Bidaraguppe Lake.<p>"To solve the traffic congestion problem, what is needed is a scientific solution with a comprehensive outlook for the entire citizenry. The government does not appear to be serious in approaching the problem in this light."</p>.<p>"People are also worried that the questions concerning environmental, ecological, geological and hydrological aspects are simply brushed aside by the government with a lone argument that the tunnel road will solve traffic congestion. The study on the impact of this project on the Lalbagh area, Hebbal Lake area and Sankey tank is not at all available," he said in a press note.</p>.<p>He added that in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) on the project, released in November 2024, "the data used had been ostensibly plagiarised from other such reports. An expert committee on tunnels that reviewed the DPR in mid-2025 found 121 major and alarming flaws in the project".</p>.<p>To discuss the matter, the committee will organise a people's convention on November 30, 10.30 am, at SCM Hall, Mission Road.</p>