‘Haripura Panels’ come to Bengaluru for the first time

The ‘Haripura Panels’ is a series of 400 watercolour posters, depicting the everyday life of villagers in India. It is among Bose’s most popular works, done on handmade paper with organic colours. It was commissioned by Mahatma Gandhi and was used as a backdrop for the 51st session of the Indian National Congress in 1938. The session took place in Haripura, Gujarat, and was attended by over 2 lakh people.