Pokemon Horizons: Vishal-Sheykhar bring musical delight to Hungama's new animated series

Addressing the media on the collaboration with The Pokémon Company, Vishal & Sheykhar said, “We were thrilled to receive the call to collaborate with Pokemon. We've crafted tracks that capture the essence of fun and adventure synonymous with the brand, infusing them with a distinct Indian flair to deeply resonate with our local audience. We hope these tracks will keep reminding people of the animated series even when they are away from their TV sets.”

Also present at the event, Armaan Malik said, “It’s surreal to think that the Pokemon cards I traded as a kid would lead me to sing the opening track for Pokemon Horizons in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Growing up, watching Pokémon every day was a ritual and now, to be a voice that carries this legacy forward with the Horizons series is not just an honour, it’s a full-circle moment for me. Vishal-Sheykhar have infused traditional sounds with Pokemon’s global charm to create a melody that resonates with fans across generations. I can’t wait for everyone to experience this thrilling blend of nostalgia and new adventures.”

Adding to the excitement, Shirley Setia said, “It’s always an honour to be able to create something that resonates so well with our childhood. In fact, I have collected Pokémon soft toys and collectibles that I absolutely loved and still do. Lending my voice to this iconic franchise has been an incredible experience and I hope the tracks will leave a lasting impression among fans.”

As the first episode is set to launch on May 25 th on Hungama, Pokémon invites fans old and new to embark on this thrilling new adventure together.

Show Synopsis

Pokemon Horizons: The Series takes you on an exciting new adventure with Liko, a young girl on a journey of self-discovery with her partner Pokemon Myaoha, and Roy, a young boy who dreams of becoming a Pokemon Trainer. Liko possesses a mysterious pendant, while Roy has an ancient, unique-looking Poke Ball. Mysteries unfold and challenges emerge as they meet new Pokemon, make new friends, and fight opponents in their exciting voyage aboard a fascinating airship navigated by Captain Pikachu.