Hasan and the ‘truth in standup’ row

According to fellow artiste Shankar Ram Chugani, Hasan is facing the heat probably because of his past work. Hasan is a former correspondent of The Daily Show, a popular satirical news programme in the US. “When you come from a show where you use news and facts, it builds an image of credibility,” he shares, adding, “But in comedy, there are no regulations. As long as he is funny and makes people laugh, we should not question his writing process or if he exaggerated the stories. No comedian takes their material lightly.”