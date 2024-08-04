Bengaluru: Heavy goods vehicle drivers, owners unhappy with change in timings

A day after the city traffic police announced a change in timings for the movement of heavy goods vehicles (HGV) in the city, drivers and vehicle owners have expressed concerns about the inconvenience caused.
HGV movement across the city is prohibited between 10 am and 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm to 9 pm on all Saturdays, but the restriction timings for all other days — 7 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 10 pm — remain unchanged. Police noted that this was because they noticed that the peak hour traffic movement on Saturday differed from other days.
However, many truck drivers believe that banning heavy vehicles won’t effectively reduce traffic congestion. Muni Krishna, president, Karnataka Commercial Truck Association, told DH, “People prefer travelling alone in large cars. Most households own multiple vehicles, contributing to traffic congestion.”
A truck driver said that due to the new regulations, they now have to begin their work early in the morning and continue until late at night.
“We can’t spend time with our families, the pay is not satisfactory, and the customers are also unhappy with us,” he added.
Santosh Kumar, who owns a tempo service, said the drivers have to be paid more due to the extra work they are doing.
“We are unable to make any profit. We are also faced with fines or have to pay the police to let our drivers go,” he said. “The companies to which we supply goods have their own timings. They need delivery at a certain time. Neither do they cooperate nor do the police.”
Shanmugappa of the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners’ Association, told DH, that the association representatives have requested the Bengaluru City Commissioner to permit the movement of small and medium goods vehicles, as well as heavy vehicles travelling outside the city during the prohibited hours.
Published 03 August 2024, 21:00 IST