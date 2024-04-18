Hebbal flyover ramp closure: Traffic swells on roads below, but no congestion 

Bengaluru: Areas around Hebbal flyover witnessed a surge in traffic a day after authorities shut down the up ramp linking Nagawara and KR Puram to the city for most vehicles.
Fortunately though, no arduous jams were reported during the surge, though vehicles stood bumper-to-bumper under the flyover towards Kodigehalli. Traffic police blocked the ramp’s mouth with barricades near the Bethel AG Church, allowing only two-wheelers. Police managed other vehicles using the roads below.
"Traffic continued to move smoothly through the day, but we will have to wait till Monday to understand the extent of the congestion. We will also learn the patterns of traffic movement in a week," said Siri Gowri, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, North).
Throughout the day, maps showed the place around the flyover in red. During the evening peak hour, traffic volume was high at the Ballari Road service lane towards the city, while heavy traffic was also observed between Nagawara Junction and Hennur Cross.
An officer from the KG Halli traffic police station said that heavy traffic had been observed throughout the day along the Nagawara Junction-Tannery Road stretch.
Google Maps showed the flyover loop connecting the service road of the Ballari Road to the main track of the flyover towards the city as closed for much of the day, although it was later rectified.
(Published 17 April 2024, 22:58 IST)