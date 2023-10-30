Height barriers break in two places in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Two separate incidents of height barriers breaking within 24 hours of each other have raised some concerns about road safety in the city.
A video that was posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday night went viral. Pradeep A J posted a snippet of dash-cam footage that was captured just before the Palace Road underpass in Upparpete traffic police station limits.
The video showed a bulker truck in front of Pradeep’s car crashing into and breaking the overhead height barrier before going down the underpass at 10.28 pm on Saturday. The metal barrier narrowly missed hitting a motorcyclist and Pradeep himself. Upparpete Traffic Police removed the broken barrier and registered a case against the truck driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.
A similar incident occurred near Panathur railway bridge around 11 am on Sunday. The driver of an Eicher lorry went through a low-height barrier, breaking it in half. Although nobody was injured, traffic moved slowly until the traffic police could remove the broken barrier.