History-sheeter arrested for Rs 37-lakh silver robbery in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Halasuru Gate police arrested a 45-year-old history-sheeter for robbing 23.2 kg of silver bars worth Rs 37 lakh from a jeweller on Saturday night.</p>.<p>Police said they cracked the case within 48 hours.</p>.<p>Syed Ayaz alias Choudhary, the accused, followed a jeweller who was delivering 49 silver bars to a customer. As the victim paused to keep his helmet in the scooter's boot, Ayaz snatched the bag and fled. The jeweller raised an alarm, but Ayaz escaped.</p>.<p>Police examined nearly 50 CCTV clips and identified Ayaz from the habitual offenders' gallery. A team arrested him at his Cottonpet residence. He confessed, and police later recovered the silver bars from multiple locations.</p>.<p>Ayaz has over 50 criminal cases against him, including housebreaking, robbery and attempt to murder. He was acquitted in several cases, while 23 are still pending trial.</p>