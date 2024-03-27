Hit and run: Man murders friend after argument, arrested

Bengaluru: The Thalaghattapura police in southern Bengaluru arrested a man in a hit-and-run case.
Munikrishna, 56, from Konanakunte has been accused of murdering Gopi, 55, a resident of Harinagar.
According to the police, on Saturday night, Munikrishna met Gopi and his friend at a bar on 100 feet road at Vajarahalli. After exchanging pleasantries, the trio got into Munikrishna’s car.
Police said Gopi and his friend began arguing with Munikrishna inside the car and abused and assaulted him. When Munikrishna forced them out of his car, Gopi allegedly attempted to hit him with his slipper.
This infuriated Munikrishna, who rammed his car into Gopi killed him and fled, police said. Munikrishna has been booked under IPC sections, including murder, and investigations are on.
(Published 26 March 2024, 21:27 IST)