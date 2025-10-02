Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Haryana Police arrest YouTuber Wasim Akram for 'spying' for Pakistan’s ISI

According to police, Akram, a resident of Kot village in Palwal district who posted videos on the history of Mewat on YouTube, was arrested on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 14:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2025, 14:46 IST
India NewsCrimeHaryana

Follow us on :

Follow Us