Honey trap: Three held for blackmail, extortion in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Three people were arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for allegedly blackmailing a 46-year-old man and extorting over Rs 2 crore from him, officials said on Friday.</p>.<p>The arrested are Tabassum Begum, 38, Azim Uddin, 41, and Abhishek, 33.</p>.<p>According to the complainant, Begum met the victim in a gym in 2018 and initiated contact. The complainant was allegedly honey trapped and the suspects began blackmailing him, sources said. </p>.<p>Investigations revealed that the suspects managed to extort Rs 2.25 crore from the victim after threatening him several times. Further probe is on to ascertain if there were other victims, the police said.</p>