Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Honorarium of 72 BBMP guest teachers put on hold

The civic body has cited that 35 of them do not qualify for the post, while another 37 have failed to achieve at least 50% results in the subjects they taught over the last three years.
Last Updated : 23 August 2025, 21:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 August 2025, 21:43 IST
Bengaluru newsBBMPteachers

Follow us on :

Follow Us