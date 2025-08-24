Honorarium of 72 BBMP guest teachers put on hold

<p>Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has withheld the honorarium of around 72 guest teachers and lecturers appointed to teach at BBMP schools and colleges.</p>.<p>The civic body has cited that 35 of them do not qualify for the post, while another 37 have failed to achieve at least 50% results in the subjects they taught over the last three years.</p>.<p>According to the order, many of the teachers held a BA, BEd qualification instead of the required DEd or TCH.</p>.<p>Many felt it was unfair of the civic body to take such a decision after appointing them and availing their services.</p>.Safety or shortcuts? BBMP’s big bet on easing occupancy certificate rules.<p>However, BBMP officials said they had clearly mentioned the eligibility criteria from the beginning.</p>.<p>“The teachers are sourced from the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) or the College Development Committee (CDC). We had clearly laid out the eligibility criteria at the start. However, when we received the list for verification, we realised that 35 of them had not met the criteria, and hence the decision was made,” said Dilip, BBMP Assistant Commissioner (Education).</p>.<p>He added that during the appointment, officials had also informed the teachers that they must ensure a good pass percentage in their subjects.</p>.<p>“It is an average of three years, and we expect at least 50% results in their subject,” he said.</p>