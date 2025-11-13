Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Hosakerehalli flyover opens on trial run, eases traffic woes in West Bengaluru

Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao directed officials to complete the pending works at the earliest.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 23:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2025, 23:33 IST
Bengaluru newstrafficFlyover

Follow us on :

Follow Us