<p>Bengaluru: Commuters on the Hosakerehalli stretch were surprised on Wednesday as Bengaluru West City corporation opened the long-pending Hosakerehalli flyover on a trial basis.</p><p>Banashankari Traffic Police said the flyover will now ease traffic and bring relief to hundreds struggling to navigate the stretch.</p><p>"What was less than a kilometre between PES University and Nayandahalli Junction would take a long time during peak hours. The flyover has made this journey smooth. Riders can now drive through the stretch," said traffic personnel.</p><p>Corporation officials said a few final works, such as line marking and sign boards, were pending.</p><p>Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao directed officials to complete the pending works at the earliest.</p><p>The flyover's opening brought relief to commuters, especially students travelling to PES University.</p>.<p>Some commuters said the flyover could shift bottlenecks, while others felt it would offer relief even if the drive is not completely smooth.</p>.<p>"Narrow roads and ongoing works had made it difficult to commute. Opening the flyover has provided relief for daily commuters," said R Hanumanth, a resident of Girinagar.</p>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru in-charge minister DK Shivakumar is expected to officially open the flyover soon.</p>