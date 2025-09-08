Bengaluru hotel busted for late-night party; one tests positive for drugs

<p>Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided a star hotel on Vittal Mallya Road in the early hours of Sunday, detaining over 50 people for partying beyond the legal deadline.</p>.<p>Acting on a tip-off about drug use and intoxicants past 1 am, the police conducted a surprise raid at JW Mariott Hotel and found 55 people inside.</p>.Maharashtra Police bust major drug syndicate in Telangana; raw material worth Rs 12,000 cr seized.<p>All were taken into custody for questioning and subjected to drug tests. The police said 54 tested negative, while one, identified as Rahul, tested positive for a psychotropic substance and was detained.</p>.<p>A case has been registered at the Cubbon Park police station against the hotel manager for allowing the gathering to continue at 2 am, in violation of rules. Investigation is underway.</p>