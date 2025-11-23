Menu
Delhi air quality remains 'very poor', AQI stands at 381

The minimum temperature settled at 14 degrees Celsius, 2.7 degrees above the season's average, while the humidity was recorded at 86 per cent at 8.30 am, as per IMD.
Last Updated : 23 November 2025, 04:45 IST
Published 23 November 2025
