House help mowed down by water tanker

Last Updated 25 January 2024, 00:28 IST

Bengaluru: A water tanker struck down a 30-year-old house help near the Whitefield police station in the eastern part of the city on Wednesday.

Whitefield traffic police said the victim Janaki, a Nepali woman residing in Hope Farm Junction, was cycling to Whitefield Main Road at 6.30 am when the tanker hit her, sending her sprawling across the road.

"The tanker driver might not have noticed her due to the thick early morning mist. We are, however, yet to determine the facts as there is no CCTV footage of the accident. We have detained the driver, Prakash, and impounded his truck," an investigating police officer said.

(Published 25 January 2024, 00:28 IST)
