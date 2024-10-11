Bengaluru: How to get your e-khata?

1. Go to bbmpeAasthi.karnataka.gov.in and log in using your mobile number and OTP.

2. Enter your property details and ward name and number to access your draft e-khata. All draft e-khatas in the ward will be displayed in alphabetical order.

3. To get the final e-khata, upload the registered deed, e-KYC (using Aadhaar), Self Assessment Scheme (SAS) property tax application number, a recent photograph of the property, documents to prove ‘A’ khata status, 4. if applicable, and encumbrance certificate (dated between April 2004 until the present).

5. If you don’t have all documents, you may visit BBMP revenue offices, where help desks have been set up.