Bengaluru: How to get your e-khata?

Here’s how you can obtain your e-khata
1. Go to bbmpeAasthi.karnataka.gov.in and log in using your mobile number and OTP.
2. Enter your property details and ward name and number to access your draft e-khata. All draft e-khatas in the ward will be displayed in alphabetical order.
3. To get the final e-khata, upload the registered deed, e-KYC (using Aadhaar), Self Assessment Scheme (SAS) property tax application number, a recent photograph of the property, documents to prove ‘A’ khata status, 4. if applicable, and encumbrance certificate (dated between April 2004 until the present).
5. If you don’t have all documents, you may visit BBMP revenue offices, where help desks have been set up.
Flat owners’ woes, BBMP's reply
Property owners say khata for individual flats in apartments fall under a grey area. "In Bengaluru there are over 30,000 apartment buildings. Most builders are not dividing land khata into individual flat khatas. The BBMP has to issue a land khata division order and make the original land khata null and void post flat khata creation or transfer land khata to registered association of allottees as per section 17 of RERA so that flat owners’ rights are protected," says Dhananjaya Padmanabhachar, convenor of Karnataka Home Buyers Forum.
Responding to home buyers’ concerns, BBMP’s Munish Moudgil said, "Yes, there are hundreds of issues in the city, including in property records, but they will have to be handled separately. The present project is simple — people who have manual khata in BBMP records will get e-khata."
Published 11 October 2024, 02:57 IST