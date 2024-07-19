Hyderabad firm to study feasibility of three metro extensions, one new line

Bengaluru: Namma Metro has awarded contracts for feasibility studies to extend the metro in three directions and build a new line.
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) chose Hyderabad-based infrastructure consultancy Aarvee Associates Architects Engineers and Consultants Pvt Ltd for these studies. The contract was awarded on July 9 for Rs 1.59 crore.
In February, the BMRCL invited open bids for consulting services to study the feasibility of extending the metro in three directions by 50 km and building a new 68-km line.
The extensions are Challaghatta-Bidadi (15 km), Silk Institute-Harohalli (24 km) and Bommasandra-Attibele (11 km).
The new line is Kalena Agrahara-Kadugodi Tree Park via Jigani, Anekal, Attibele, Sarjapur, and Varthur (68 km).
On June 29, the Hyderabad company won a separate contract to study the feasibility of extending the metro to Tumakuru (52.41 km).
The feasibility studies will assess construction costs, traffic surveys, alignment, property requirement, potential land acquisition hurdles and so on, according to the BMRCL.
The exercise will take about six months.
Based on the feasibility studies, the government will approve or reject the proposed metro lines. If approved by both state and union governments, the BMRCL will proceed with a Detailed Project Report (DPR) in what could become Phase 4.
Published 18 July 2024, 22:29 IST