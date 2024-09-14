ICMR, Nimhans team up to establish cutting-edge mental health research centre  

Bengaluru: Nimhans launched the ICMR Centre for Advanced Research on Thursday, aiming to expand research into digital tools that can enhance mainstream mental health services and improve access to mental health resources.
The ICMR Centre for Advanced Research on Digital Interventions for Mental Health Care was inaugurated by Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary of the Department of Health Research (DHR) and Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). He also released a booklet highlighting 70 years of collaboration between Nimhans and ICMR.
Researchers at the centre will focus on scalable, indigenous or adapted digital tools tailored to the Indian context. Through applied research, these tools will help people engage in self-care and access peer support within their communities.
The centre will also prioritise capacity-building and develop a platform to provide guidelines and support for mental health app users.
"We aim to strengthen empirical evidence on digital mental health in India and contribute to evolving guidelines and policy recommendations for the development, research and optimal use of these applications," said Dr Seema Mehrotra, Professor of Clinical Psychology and principal investigator of the centre.
