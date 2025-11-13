<p>Bengaluru: Sadashivanagar police arrested three people for allegedly misappropriating around Rs 1.94 crore meant for foreign travel of students of Indian Institute of Science (IISc).</p>.<p>The arrested are V Soundarya and R Deepika, both 25, temporary secretarial assistants, police said.</p>.<p>Police acted on a complaint by Capt Sridhar Warrier, Registrar, on October 31. The complaint stated the two women had forged approval orders for advance funds meant for students’ foreign travel, police said.</p>.<p>They allegedly edited approval documents, changed students’ bank account details, and diverted Rs 1,94,33,700 in several instalments to accounts of relatives and acquaintances, misappropriating funds and committing criminal breach of trust and cheating, officials said.</p>.IISc develops method to upscale fishing nets, automotive parts.<p>After a probe, on November 2, the two women were arrested from their homes in Hesarghatta and Yeshwantpur. Police said they confessed during interrogation.</p>.<p>"They admitted to committing the offence for quick financial gain. They disclosed transferring embezzled funds to 16 bank accounts of relatives and friends, and using the money to buy real estate, gold ornaments, and other valuables,” police said in a statement.</p>.<p>On November 9, the third suspect, Sachin Rao, 25, was arrested in Arakere, Bannerghatta Road. He also confessed, police said, adding he did not work at IISc, but was linked to the suspects and benefited from the fraud.</p>.<p>"Between November 8 and 10, investigators recovered assets worth Rs 1 crore, including two plots of land valued at Rs 70–80 lakh, 121 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 15 lakh, and Rs 11 lakh in cash. A Maruti Suzuki Brezza valued at Rs 10 lakh was impounded,” the statement said.</p>