Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

IISc Bengaluru staffers arrested for diverting Rs 1.94 crore meant for students

Police acted on a complaint by Capt Sridhar Warrier, Registrar, on October 31.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 23:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2025, 23:11 IST
Bengaluru newsArrestIISc Bengaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us