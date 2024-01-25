IISc, Wipro GE Healthcare tie up for research

Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) will partner with medical technology and diagnostics leader Wipro GE Healthcare to advance healthcare innovation, research, and technology development in India.
Under the partnership, IISc and GE Healthcare aim to solve the existing care gap by co-developing solutions, validating technologies, and manufacturing them locally.
They propose to innovate and manufacture, indigenously, medtech products for global and local patients suffering from non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including cancer and cardiological and neurological diseases.
IISc cited a 2018 WHO report that said NCDs accounted for 71% of deaths in the world. In India, NCDs were reported as causing about 63% of all deaths, with cancer (9%) being a leading cause.
The collaboration, formalised through an MoU, will cover co-development initiatives in basic and applied sciences, systems engineering, product and software development, consultancy, publications, academic studies, internships, fellowships, and training. A joint working committee with representatives from both sides will conduct research around product and solution development.
IISc said in a statement that the collaboration that comes ahead of the impending opening of the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital and IISc Medical School would enable the translation of technologies from “bench to bedside”.
Govindan Rangarajan, director, IISc, said there was a tremendous need for innovative R&D that can improve outcomes in NCD patients. “The collaboration will emphasise combining science and engineering with translational and clinical research to epitomise bench-to-bedside innovation,” he said.
Chaitanya Sarawate, managing director, Wipro GE Healthcare, and President and CEO, GE HealthCare South Asia, said investments would be made in technologies of the future that can enable more precise and compassionate care to the patients.