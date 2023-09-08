IISc’s classical music group is 150 members strong

Research scholars and faculty members of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) will put up a 90-minute music show on their campus next week.
The show is called ‘The myriad colours of Indian music’ and will be held on the sidelines of ‘The International Conference on Fracture Mechanics of Concrete and Concrete Structures’. “A lot of foreign delegates come to IISc for conferences. We want to give them a glimpse of Indian music,” says Geeta Ananth, who has
conceptualised the show.
The performance will be a mix of Hindustani and Carnatic music, Kannada bhavageethe, folk songs, bhajans, ghazals and other genres. A folk dance is also scheduled.
These research scholars and faculty members are part of Geetanjali, the classical music wing of the institutes’s Music Club.
The classical music wing was started by Geeta in 2015. She is a Hindustani singer. Her husband is a faculty member at IISc. She holds music classes at her home, which is located on the IISc campus.
Explaining why she started Geetanjali, she says, “There was no forum to promote classical music and showcase talent on the campus.”
The group has more than 150 members now and the music classes have become a stress-buster for students, she shares.
The group will perform alongside professional artistes like Raghavendra Nakod, Niranjan Hegde and Surya Upadhyaya.
‘The myriad colours of Indian music’ on September 11, 6.30 pm, at J N Tata Auditorium, C V Raman Road. Entry free.