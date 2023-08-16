Private school closed over charges of illegal operation, child abuse allegations

The Department of School Education and Literacy has closed a private unaided school in Varthuru, following a reported case of alleged child sexual abuse. The school was deemed unauthorised due to the accused principal’s actions. The principal, who also served as the administrative director, had started the school in another location without taking permission from the department.
The Block Education Officer (BEO) for South-4 issued a closure notice for the school.
The officials said the management had permission to establish the school in Koramangala but operated it illegally in Varthuru. Before the arrest of the principal, the department had issued a notice declaring the school unauthorised. “Three days after the incident, the principal was arrested on POCSO charges. We submitted all the necessary documents to the government and subsequently closed the school,” an official said.
The school had approximately 140 students, and around 30 children were relocated to neighbouring schools. The department is in the process of gathering details about the remaining students.