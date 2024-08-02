Illegal rainwater connections flood sewers, trigger manhole overflows: BWSSB chief    

Bengaluru: Despite the BWSSB removing nearly 15,000 illegal rainwater connections in the past month, the city still faces frequent manhole overflows during the rainy season.
On Wednesday, following heavy rains, overflowing manholes were observed in several areas, causing concern for both commuters and residents.
The overflowing manholes pose significant risks, including potential accidents from open lids and health hazards for nearby residents.
“We report these issues to the BWSSB every rainy season, but the problem persists. We are concerned that the overflowing sewage could lead to the spread of diseases,” said Vasantha S, a resident of Rajajinagar. Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Chairman Ramprasat Manohar V explained his agency’s efforts to address the issue, pointing at a special drive to resolve it.
He explained that illegal connections diverting rainwater into sewage lines are a major contributor to the problem. “If manholes overflow at times other than during the rains, it indicates poor maintenance. However, if they overflow only during the rains, it is due to rainwater entering the sewage lines,” he stated.
Many households have improperly connected their rainwater pipes to sewage lines instead of stormwater drains, which is a primary cause of the overflow.
Manohar noted that the BWSSB is conducting regular inspections to address these illegal connections, with nearly 15,000 removed to date.
A senior BWSSB official also cited unregulated garbage dumping in manholes as
another issue that they have to deal with.
“Many hotels open manhole covers to throw away leftover food, which clogs the manholes and causes sewage overflow.
“We are actively monitoring and penalising offenders, but it is challenging to eliminate this problem entirely,” the official said.
Published 01 August 2024, 22:48 IST