Immersion of idols during Ganesha festival degrades quality of over 30 lakes

Bengaluru: The immersion of idols in the aftermath of Ganesha Chaturthi dealt a big blow to the lakes as acidity, turbidity, total dissolved solids (TDS), suspended solids, chemical oxygen demand (COD) levels worsened between September 18 and 30, data by the KSPCB shows.
The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) tested the quality of more than 30 lakes in Bengaluru on September 15 and compared it with the daily tests conducted on five days - September 18, 20, 22, 24, 26 and 29.
A total of 23 parameters, from acidity (pH at 25 degrees C) to heavy metals like zinc, lead and copper.
As expected, turbidity units worsened in most of the lakes with many lakes showing an increase of five digits. For instance, turbidity in Jakkur Lake went up from 0.2 on September 15 to a five-day average of 44.2 units, an increase of 22000 per cent. In Sankey Tank, the increase went up from 1.2 units to 32.5 units.
In Sankey tank, the COD reached a peak of 200 mg/litre on September 24. The five-day average stood at 115 mg/litre, an increase of 188% compared with the 40 mg/litre before the immersions began. The alkalinity of water went up from 68 mg/litre to 190.7 mg/litre.
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has classified water into five categories from Class A (drinking water) to E (industrial cooling), based on the safety limits of various parameters. However, the festival pushed several lakes beyond Class E.
Most of the lakes witnessed a doubling or tripling of TDS levels. In Ulsoor, the TDS went up from 278 mg/litre to 1546 mg/litre on September 29 with the average of five days settling at 781 mg/litre, an increase of 181%. The hardness of the water went up from 96 mg/litre to an average 448.7 mg/litre.
Total suspended solids also increased in all the lakes. In Mallathahalli the suspended solids went up from 2 mg/litre to 42 mg/litre on September 29. In Yelahanka, it increased from mg/litre to 44 mg/litre on September 24.
Among the heavy metals, zinc showed an uptick in two lakes in Peenya. Karihobanahalli Lake and Shivapura Lake had 0.256 mg/litre and 0.322 mg/litre zinc before the festival. It crossed 1.5 mg/litre in both lakes, with the five-day average settling at 0.400 mg/litre.
A senior KSPCB official said the government’s strict stance against plaster of paris idols has brought down the pollution compared to the previous years.
“Once the ban is total, the lakes will fare much better. At the same time, the colour used to paint the idols needs to be checked. We need to ensure that only organic colours are used,” the scientist said.
