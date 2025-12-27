<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Municipal Officers and Employees’ Welfare Association has written to Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a>, alleging mental harassment by Munish Moudgil, GBA Special Commissioner (administration, revenue, and IT).</p>.<p>Officials alleged that he had rolled out “unscientific” software systems and was “torturing” them by using “unparliamentary” words during video conferences.</p>.<p>“During a video conference at 8.30 every morning, he uses unparliamentary words against officials. Our family members who listen to it are also in deep distress,” the letter states.</p>.‘Raise e-khata complaints on helpline, avoid office visits’: GBA Special Commissioner.<p>Pointing out that many officials from the Revenue Department have been working with the civic body for more than 30 years, the association said they had never seen such an “unreasonable” official.</p>.<p>Of the 12,000 sanctioned posts, nearly 8,800 are vacant, and the staff are working hard to ensure the public is not inconvenienced, they said.</p>.<p>Between August and September this year, six officials from the GBA’s Revenue Department died due to stress, the letter alleged.</p>.<p>Recently, the GBA suspended a zonal deputy commissioner and a revenue officer for rejecting an e-khata application on “false grounds”. The employees’ association condemned the action and has been holding protests since.</p>.<p>However, Moudgil refuted the allegations, calling them “false and baseless”.</p>.<p>“Such attempts appear to be aimed at shielding erring officers from accountability and undermining measures taken to protect citizens’ rights. I remain firmly committed to transparency, accountability, and serving citizens, and will continue to discharge my duties accordingly,” he said.</p>.<p>He added that nearly 25,000 e-khata applications were rejected in the last three months and that a special rejection audit was underway to examine these applications.</p>.<p>“The e-khata system, which directly concerns valuable property rights of citizens, must be transparent, pro-citizen and hassle-free, with zero tolerance for corruption, misconduct or harassment by any officer or staff member,” he added.</p>