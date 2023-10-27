Inculcate humility, ethics, Prez advises students

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday advised students to inculcate humility and ethics.
Murmu was speaking at the inauguration of the Golden Jubilee Foundation Week of the IIM Bangalore (IIMB).
“You have to remember that many of your peers have not been able to make it to the IIM not because they lacked aptitude, merit or talent. There are many factors, like lack or inequality of access, that play a crucial role in success. So, humility is another lesson that is being taught to students in prestigious institutions across the world to make them aware of their social and moral obligations,” she said.
“You have passed many hurdles, overcome many challenges and sacrificed a great deal to be here. Your presence in this reputed institution is a vindication of your talent and a recognition of your merit. You all have achieved remarkable milestones and success in your life. Your country and society are proud of you. But it is also crucial that you understand the responsibility that comes with all these accolades,” the president said.
Calling students future wealth creators, she said, “I will insist that you must imbibe Mahatma Gandhi’s lessons of life which are not inconsistent with the ethics of business. Without ethics, success was sinful for Gandhiji.”
“Your aim and goal should not be narrow, your aspirations should not know any limits. In your professional and personal lives, aim for excellence and live up to the great legacy which comes along with your association with IIM Bangalore. Don’t complain about the world you inherited but do leave behind a world where future generations have nothing to complain about and where they can live with harmony, optimism, prosperity and equality,” she said.
IIMB director Rishikesh Krishnan said the institute will introduce four undergraduate programmes in Economics, Data Science, Behavioural Science and Sustainability with a flavour of liberal arts in the new campus, 25 km away from its Bannerghatta Road campus.